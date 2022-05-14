Robert Disbrow Sells 10,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$17,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,514,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$35,749,003.35.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.66 per share, with a total value of C$83,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$91,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$71,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$77,500.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total transaction of C$41,395.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total transaction of C$39,750.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$122,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00.

TSE:PNE opened at C$1.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.95. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34. The stock has a market cap of C$580.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35.

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$54.41 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.30 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

About Pine Cliff Energy (Get Rating)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.