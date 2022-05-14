RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has $100.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.68.

NYSE RNG opened at $69.30 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a one year low of $59.04 and a one year high of $315.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day moving average of $159.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 151.72%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $705,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,279.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

