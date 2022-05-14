RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RingCentral from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.68.

RNG opened at $69.30 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $59.04 and a 12-month high of $315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.30.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $705,842.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,279.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 117.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

