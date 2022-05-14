RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Raymond James

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.68.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $69.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.93. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $59.04 and a 1 year high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 151.72%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $705,842.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,279.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $83,500,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $3,122,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 32,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

