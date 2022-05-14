Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,566 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Anthem worth $200,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 target price on shares of Anthem and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.23.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $486.45. 1,065,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $493.87 and a 200 day moving average of $458.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

