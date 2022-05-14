Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,820 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cigna were worth $147,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,558. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $269.97. The company has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.38.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.63.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

