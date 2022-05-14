Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,510,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Mondelez International worth $166,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,059,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,838,000 after buying an additional 177,595 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 217,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,884,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,457,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.12. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

