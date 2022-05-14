Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $400,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO traded up $15.62 on Friday, hitting $541.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $563.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $593.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.72 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,881 shares of company stock worth $7,637,522 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.