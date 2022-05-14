Rhumbline Advisers Has $381.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,442,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,980 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $381,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 667,137 shares of company stock valued at $42,579,677. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday. DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.72. 16,166,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,885,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $284.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

