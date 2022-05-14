Rhumbline Advisers Has $252.32 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,893,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 48,563 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Oracle worth $252,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.17. 6,700,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,576,138. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.