Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,662 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of AbbVie worth $361,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.50. 6,398,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,759,677. The firm has a market cap of $271.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.
Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.
In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,423 shares of company stock worth $45,925,851 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About AbbVie (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.