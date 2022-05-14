Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,662 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of AbbVie worth $361,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.50. 6,398,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,759,677. The firm has a market cap of $271.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,423 shares of company stock worth $45,925,851 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

