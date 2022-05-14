Rhumbline Advisers Buys 8,849 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Zoetis worth $219,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.29.

ZTS stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,535. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.27 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.52.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.