Rhumbline Advisers Buys 763 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $175,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lam Research by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 266,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,405,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.90.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX stock traded up $31.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $491.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,791. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $442.53 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $496.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $584.82. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.