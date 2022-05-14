Rhumbline Advisers Buys 28,769 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,434,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,769 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $231,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PM traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $104.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,816,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,267. The stock has a market cap of $161.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

