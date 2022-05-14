Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Danaher were worth $330,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

DHR traded up $9.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.19. 3,163,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,738. The company has a market cap of $181.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.54. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.