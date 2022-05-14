Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 53,114 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,114 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $156,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.95.

EL traded up $9.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.39. 1,792,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.23 and its 200 day moving average is $307.88. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

