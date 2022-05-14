Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Major Shareholder Buys $84,759.62 in Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 22,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $84,759.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,372,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,613,759.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 30,000 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 153,428 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $589,163.52.

On Thursday, April 28th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 156,070 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $558,730.60.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RVP opened at $4.00 on Friday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Retractable Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:RVP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 27.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 368.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

