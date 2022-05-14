ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Down 67.6% in April

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the April 15th total of 97,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RETO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. 50,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,496. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 147.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,347 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

