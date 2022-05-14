Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 140,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,152,533 shares.The stock last traded at $17.02 and had previously closed at $16.84.

ROIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at about $49,863,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at about $41,660,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,934,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,221,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 102.7% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,325,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.