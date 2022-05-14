ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $189.38

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $189.38 and last traded at $192.11, with a volume of 19046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.46.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.83 and its 200-day moving average is $243.83.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total transaction of $1,904,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,114 shares of company stock worth $9,710,229 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 44,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

