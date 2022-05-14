Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on Renault in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.00) price target on Renault in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($36.84) target price on Renault in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($46.32) target price on Renault in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.93 ($35.72).

Get Renault alerts:

Renault stock opened at €23.60 ($24.84) on Tuesday. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($77.59) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($106.00). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €23.01 and a 200-day moving average of €28.99.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.