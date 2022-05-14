Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $12,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,330,000 after acquiring an additional 364,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after acquiring an additional 245,179 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $170,899,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 903,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,659,000 after acquiring an additional 56,005 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

RS opened at $186.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.76. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $211.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.14 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 25.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total value of $1,960,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,060.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,634 shares of company stock worth $24,280,557. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

