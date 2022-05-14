Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Reinsurance Group of America has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Reinsurance Group of America has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $15.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $117.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $129.63.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.10.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 57.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

