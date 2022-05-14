Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGLS. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th.

RGLS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,474,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,180. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. 47.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

