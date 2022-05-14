Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGLS. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th.
RGLS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,474,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,180. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. 47.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Regulus Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.