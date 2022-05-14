Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings. Regulus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regulus Therapeutics.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RGLS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.22. 3,474,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 12.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,750,000. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

