Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) shares rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 23,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 158,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.95.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Regional Health Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Regional Health Properties in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Health Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new stake in Regional Health Properties in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE)

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

