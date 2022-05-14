Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) shot up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.22. 23,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 158,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $4.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.21.
Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter.
Regional Health Properties Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE)
Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regional Health Properties (RHE)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Regional Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.