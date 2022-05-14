Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $51,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $645.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $678.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $645.02. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $492.13 and a 52 week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total transaction of $4,163,466.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total value of $2,049,088.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,809,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,559 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,368. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

