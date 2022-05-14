Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 659 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.04. 3,598,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,483. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.19 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $154.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.04.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

