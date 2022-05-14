Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,962.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

BWA traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.40. 2,242,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,121. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

BorgWarner Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

