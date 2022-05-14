Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.9% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,728,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,576,000 after purchasing an additional 457,513 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

PFE stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,423,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,886,970. The stock has a market cap of $281.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

