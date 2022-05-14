Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,733,000.

IJR stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,282,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,489. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $93.29 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

