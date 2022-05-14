Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,152 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after buying an additional 5,423,765 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,362 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,912 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 104.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,212,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,126 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,141,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 722,530 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.21. 6,864,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,036,506. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.67 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

