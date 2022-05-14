Regal Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,962.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.40. 2,242,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,121. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

