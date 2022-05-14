Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.92 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,914. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.19 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

