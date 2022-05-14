Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAAU. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,156,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,557,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 560,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $961,000.

Shares of AAAU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,822. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49.

