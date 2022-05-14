Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,093,000 after acquiring an additional 297,485 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 767,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,968,000 after buying an additional 46,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.94.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.14. 2,736,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,818. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

