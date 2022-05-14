Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,047 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several research firms have commented on EOG. Mizuho upped their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,881,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,171. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $132.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.