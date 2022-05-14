Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,855,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,258,000 after purchasing an additional 203,112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,687,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,857,000 after purchasing an additional 321,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,147,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,653,000 after purchasing an additional 85,377 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 963,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,477,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.81. 309,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,106. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.67. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $175.31 and a one year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

