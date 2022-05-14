Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 481,636 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56.

