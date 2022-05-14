Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,536,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,469,556. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

