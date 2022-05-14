Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.39. 8,445,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,203,205. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

