Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $677,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $174,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.90.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $108,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $334,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $4.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.39. The company had a trading volume of 983,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,570. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.25. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

