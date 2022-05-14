Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 8.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after acquiring an additional 58,309 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 25.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 144.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after acquiring an additional 232,378 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $613,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,427 shares of company stock valued at $19,220,747. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.73. 2,017,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average of $80.05. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.91%.

Sysco Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.