Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,520 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 130.5% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,517,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,904,392. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $168.90 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

