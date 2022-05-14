Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 12,776 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 125,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 780,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 43,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000.

EFV stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,997,655 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

