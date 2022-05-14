REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Short Interest Update

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 972,300 shares, an increase of 158.9% from the April 15th total of 375,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 216.1 days.

REC Silicon ASA stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. REC Silicon ASA has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $2.48.

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including granular polysilicon, Siemens rod sections, chunks, chips, and fines. The company also provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising TearDrop, as-grown Siemens rods, rod sections, chunks, and chips for use in Czochralski monocrystalline ingot/wafer manufacturing for the semiconductor industry, as well as other electronic market segments, such as optics and microelectromechanical systems; and float zone polysilicon.

