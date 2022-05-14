REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Short Interest Update

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 972,300 shares, an increase of 158.9% from the April 15th total of 375,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 216.1 days.
REC Silicon ASA stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. REC Silicon ASA has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $2.48.
