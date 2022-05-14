Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,223 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,110 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,786 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,541,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.92. 5,464,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,499,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

