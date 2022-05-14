Raymond James Cuts Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target to $11.00

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SEAT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivid Seats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.03.
Vivid Seats stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38.
Vivid Seats Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivid Seats (SEAT)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.