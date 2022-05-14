Raymond James Cuts Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target to $11.00

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SEAT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivid Seats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Vivid Seats stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

