Raydium (RAY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.24 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 38.3% lower against the dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00004177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $131.39 million and $33.24 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.39 or 0.00549477 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,754.08 or 2.10247533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00036522 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008627 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 106,752,444 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

